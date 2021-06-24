Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,027 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,509% compared to the typical daily volume of 116 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLDO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $25,143,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 404,988 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 657,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 217,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 19,575,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,562,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KLDO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Shares of KLDO traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.90. 103,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,040. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.93.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

