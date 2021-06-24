Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,180 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,203% compared to the typical volume of 66 call options.

NYSE:MWA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.86. 48,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.39.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 375,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,949,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,644 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

