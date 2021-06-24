ION Acquisition Corp 3 (NYSE:IACC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) shares dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 15,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 80,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Company Profile (NYSE:IACC)

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

