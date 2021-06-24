ION (ION) Hits Market Cap of $211,483.24

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last seven days, ION has traded down 44.6% against the US dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. ION has a market capitalization of $211,483.24 and approximately $30.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00033439 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.26 or 0.00194688 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00035549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00010303 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001586 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,614,436 coins and its circulating supply is 13,714,436 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

