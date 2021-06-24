Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.19 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will post $138.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.80 million and the highest is $166.00 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $146.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $623.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.70 million to $645.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $698.78 million, with estimates ranging from $525.35 million to $874.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on IONS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of IONS opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

In other news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $549,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,698.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 77,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.