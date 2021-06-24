Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,414 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.23% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $13,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,698.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

