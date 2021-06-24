Iridium (IRD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,735.00

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded up 55.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. Iridium has a total market capitalization of $318,959.01 and approximately $12,735.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iridium coin can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Iridium has traded up 92% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00046564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00164733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00098612 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,436.68 or 0.99672000 BTC.

Iridium Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 23,180,303 coins. The official website for Iridium is ird.cash . The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Iridium Coin Trading

