iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 7,279.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $101.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,325 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.71. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

