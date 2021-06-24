iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,104 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 211,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after buying an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,519,000 after purchasing an additional 436,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,407,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,484,000 after purchasing an additional 96,699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

