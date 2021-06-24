iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,254 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $21,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after buying an additional 173,050 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 51,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $72.61. 2,412,870 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.43.

