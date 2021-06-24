iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s Largest Position

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,449,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,596 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 5.9% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Gold Trust worth $39,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,270,000 after purchasing an additional 200,477 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 180,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.91. The company had a trading volume of 352,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,550,337. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.58.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

