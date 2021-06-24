iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,926 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $100.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $72.17 and a 52-week high of $101.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.22.

