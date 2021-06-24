iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Stake Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,715,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252,265 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.52% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $102,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 360.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $62.66 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.34.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

