iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,157 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

MUB opened at $116.90 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

