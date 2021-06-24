iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 142.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64,782 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $157.93. 66,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,964. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.06. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.92 and a 1-year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

