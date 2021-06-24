iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $59,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.87. 730,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,776,125. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $136.29 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.