iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWV stock opened at $252.94 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $253.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.