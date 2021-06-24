iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,901 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 31,009.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 101,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 75,594 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK opened at $79.79 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.23.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.