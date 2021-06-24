iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Position Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

IYR stock opened at $102.70 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.34 and a one year high of $105.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.87.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

