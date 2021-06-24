Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Isos Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ISOS) shares shot up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $9.84. 1,124,911 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,604% from the average session volume of 66,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Isos Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:ISOS)

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Isos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.