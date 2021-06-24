Isos Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ISOSU) Trading Up 1.7%

Isos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISOSU)’s share price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 332,803 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Isos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.