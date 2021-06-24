J Sainsbury’s (JSAIY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS JSAIY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,798. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.51.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

