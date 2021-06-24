J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $390.07 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will post sales of $390.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $379.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $397.90 million. J2 Global posted sales of $330.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCOM shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

Shares of JCOM opened at $138.40 on Thursday. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $138.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.84. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In related news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in J2 Global by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,230 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,046,000 after purchasing an additional 592,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $42,460,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in J2 Global by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth $17,047,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

