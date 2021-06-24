Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) Trading 10.1% Higher

Jacada Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCDAF)’s share price traded up 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. 510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51.

Jacada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JCDAF)

Jacada Ltd. develops, markets, and supports customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions that automate customer service processes in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its products include Jacada WorkSpace Agent Desktop, which unifies customer interaction tools and provides a single access point to various mission-critical applications for customer service representatives; Jacada Visual interactive voice response that enables end users to engage in a mobile self-service sessions; and Jacada Intelligent Assistant, a virtual customer assistant that allows end users to engage in an automated conversation to answer their questions and complete transactions on their behalf.

