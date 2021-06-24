Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.09 Million in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 143,308 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ORBCOMM at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after purchasing an additional 337,164 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,588,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,633 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,424,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,367,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 494,412 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORBC remained flat at $$11.25 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 9,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $894.59 million, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.31. ORBCOMM Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. Equities analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORBC. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

