Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,269 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $153,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 35,620 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 68,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of J stock opened at $131.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.77. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

