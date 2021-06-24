Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/22/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jazz reported mixed results for first-quarter 2021, wherein earnings beat estimates but revenues missed the same. Jazz has a strong sleep portfolio with three marketed drugs including Xyrem that generates majority of the sales. Moreover, a low-sodium formulation of Xyrem, Xywav has shown robust uptake since its launch in 2020. Xywav and other new drugs are likely to reduce dependence of Jazz on Xyrem, which is set to face generic competition in 2023. Moreover, cancer drugs are bringing additional revenues. Meanwhile, acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals adds a third high-growth commercial franchise to Jazz’s business. However, Jazz is set to lose Erwinaze sales from the second half of 2021 as its supplier has signed a new partner for its commercialization. Moreover, any pipeline setback will hamper the company’s prospects going forward.”

6/22/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $212.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $214.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $207.00 to $212.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

5/9/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

5/7/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $178.80. 420,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,958. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at $53,338,331.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

