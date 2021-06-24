JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Trading 2.8% Higher

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY)’s share price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.18 and last traded at $13.16. 530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.