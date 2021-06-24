Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on DS Smith Plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of DS Smith in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.50.

DITHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of DS Smith stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DS Smith has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.04.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

