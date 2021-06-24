Jeffrey A. Citron Sells 200,000 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VG traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $14.91. 1,618,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,527. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.68. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,240,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Vonage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vonage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 102,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vonage in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

