Jentner Corp Has $49.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Jentner Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 110.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 38.7% of Jentner Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Jentner Corp owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $49,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,357,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.10. 7,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,133. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.30. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

