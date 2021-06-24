Jetcoin (JET) Price Tops $0.0406

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $518,256.40 and $636,203.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jetcoin

JET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

