JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.65 and last traded at $36.34. 28,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,392,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.37.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKS. UBS Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 205.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

