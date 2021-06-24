JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Major Shareholder Buys $12,044.58 in Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 2,038 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $12,044.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 500 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $1,455.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 3,800 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $21,508.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 400 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,308.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 1,750 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $9,135.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 27,285 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $147,066.15.

On Thursday, May 6th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 666 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $3,270.06.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 4,000 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $21,200.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 1,400 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $8,708.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 600 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $3,978.00.

JMP Group stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 42,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. JMP Group LLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $117.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. JMP Group had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JMP Group LLC will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JMP Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JMP Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JMP Group by 291.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in JMP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

