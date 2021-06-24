JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.09. JMP Group shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 23,706 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $119.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. JMP Group had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that JMP Group LLC will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 27,285 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $147,066.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 43,308 shares of company stock worth $237,878 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of JMP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JMP Group Company Profile (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

