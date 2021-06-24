John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Trading 0.1% Higher

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.79. 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 32,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 199,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 24.90% of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

