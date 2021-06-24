John L. Walsh Sells 14,949 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stock

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

UGI stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.83. 46,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,261. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. UGI Co. has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of UGI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 1.3% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 33.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of UGI by 37.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.