John Michael Hooks Acquires 200,000 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director John Michael Hooks acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,565,161.74.

On Wednesday, April 14th, John Michael Hooks acquired 96,300 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,560.99.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 134,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,486. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$498.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$2.05.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$260.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.53.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

