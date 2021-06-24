John Richards Acquires 5,000 Shares of Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Stock

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) insider John Richards purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$9.99 ($7.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,950.00 ($35,678.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35.

About Northern Star Resources

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

