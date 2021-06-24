Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,183,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,722 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,016,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 215,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 114,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,853,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.09. 136,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,718,247. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $429.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.