Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,920,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925,263 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.53% of Johnson & Johnson worth $2,287,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $163.15. The stock had a trading volume of 93,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,718,247. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.41. The company has a market cap of $429.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

