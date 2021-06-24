JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €245.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €254.67 ($299.61).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €217.95 ($256.41) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €224.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.78. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

