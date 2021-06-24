JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €62.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s previous close.

BN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €58.92 ($69.32).

EPA:BN remained flat at $€57.00 ($67.06) during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €58.77. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

