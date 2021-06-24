JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €69.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €69.00 ($81.18) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 96.02% from the company’s previous close.

RNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Renault currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.75 ($44.41).

EPA RNO opened at €35.20 ($41.41) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €34.52. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

