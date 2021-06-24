JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 237,764 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,018,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,764 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.87% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $23,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $215,708,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,815 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,382,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

EPRT opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.16. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 218.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

