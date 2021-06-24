JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $24.38 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,821 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.20% of Quanta Services worth $24,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

In other news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $655,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,539,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,629. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PWR opened at $89.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.26. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $101.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

