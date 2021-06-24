JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.77% of Federated Hermes worth $23,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 5.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 134,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Federated Hermes by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 5.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

FHI opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.18. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $34.56.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $194,670.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,468 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,625 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

