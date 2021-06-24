JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Edge Capital Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,822 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.0% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after buying an additional 9,566,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after buying an additional 2,044,249 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,389,000 after buying an additional 1,948,850 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $151.96. The company had a trading volume of 227,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,884,429. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $460.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

