JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 70,483 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 168.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,483 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.41% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $23,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INSP opened at $198.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -92.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.05. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

