JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Ocado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocado Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of Ocado Group stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,437. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.17. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $39.25.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.